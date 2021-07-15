2GB
Union slams hospital treating cleaners as ‘second-class citizens’

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Gerard HayesWestmead Hospital
More than 200 cleaners are refusing to work inside Westmead Hospital’s COVID-19 ward, claiming they were denied access to protective equipment.

The cleaners also claim they aren’t allowed to shower at the hospital before going home despite concerns about taking the virus home to their loved ones.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ben Fordham they’re being treated as “second-class citizens”.

“I cannot believe the arrogance of the management at Westmead Hospital.”

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
