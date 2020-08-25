Union calls for sacking of Qantas CEO Alan Joyce over latest cuts

Almost 2,500 Qantas workers facing redundancy will need to apply for new jobs with private contractors, if they want to keep working in the airline industry.

The company will outsource ground crew and cleaning services.

Transport Workers Union National Secretary Michael Kaine said the work will go to sub-standard operators, and employees were being treated “very poorly”.

“Alan Joyce has broken his contract with the Australian community, and he should go,” he said.

He said it was a “reprehensible moment in time”.

“Scott Morrison needs to step in and stop this occurring.”

