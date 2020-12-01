2GB
Union boss wants shift away from casual work

3 hours ago
The ACTU Secretary wants to see the number of casual jobs halved by 2030.

The Morrison government is considering industrial relations reforms which could include giving casuals a right to convert to permanent positions after an extended period of employment.

Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Sally McManus told Ben Fordham casual work is not practical.

“If you look at countries overseas that are very successful with their economies they don’t have the same number of insecure jobs.”

