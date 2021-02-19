Union boss lacks faith in Labor’s ability to win next election

A union boss has undermined the NSW Labor leader’s comments she has his full support.

Jodi McKay declared she had the support of two union secretaries, Gerard Hayes and Daniel Walton.

Her leadership is in question after signing a letter which recommended against the deportation of a convicted paedophile.

NSW Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ray Hadley Labor can’t win the next state election.

“At this point in time, I don’t think Jodi or anyone else can do that.

“Let’s get people working together, not backstabbing each other.”

