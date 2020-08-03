Union agitates for ‘proactive’ PPE strategy at aged care crisis talks

The Health Service Union has laid out their demands ahead of a crisis meeting tomorrow with Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck.

HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes told Jim Wilson personal protective equipment needs to be rolled out across Victorian aged care facilities immediately “not ‘as required'”.

The union are also calling for paid pandemic leave, and a communication strategy which would ensure the loved ones of residents “don’t need to read about it in a paper, they get contacted and they’re kept up-to-date at all times”.

Mr Hayes said the strategy needs to be proactive, not reactive, and that it’s “grossly unfair” to blame workers for the unfolding crisis.

“The government is not listening.

“The issues [raised by the Royal Commission] are now being exemplified in real time.”

Image: Getty