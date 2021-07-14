2GB
‘Unfriendly’ Chinese spy ship floating off Queensland coast

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Michael Shoebridge
Article image for ‘Unfriendly’ Chinese spy ship floating off Queensland coast

A Chinese spy ship is floating off the coast of Queensland, monitoring military exercises between Australian and American forces.

The Australian Defence Force has been monitoring the Chinese spy vessel, the Tianwangxing, for a number of weeks.

The Prime Minister said the vessel was not in Australia’s territorial waters, but the government was still “very wary” of the ship’s presence.

Foreign Policy Expert Michael Shoebridge told Ben Fordham while it’s not unusual, Australia needs to be on alert.

“We need to see it for what it is, this is an unfriendly navy collecting intelligence.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Department of Defence

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
