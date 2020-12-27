Uncertainty over NYE celebrations as NSW fights to control COVID-19 cluster

New Year’s Eve celebrations will rely on an increase in testing rates after the northern beaches cluster grew to 122 people.

A seven-minute fireworks display will light up the sky in Sydney Harbour but crowds may be restricted.

Currently, hospitality venues are allowed one-person-per-four-sqm down from one-per-two-sqm.

Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert told John Stanley there’s a lot of uncertainty around how NYE will be celebrated.

“We certainly would welcome any easing of any restrictions into new years.”

