Uncertainty over NYE celebrations as NSW fights to control COVID-19 cluster
New Year’s Eve celebrations will rely on an increase in testing rates after the northern beaches cluster grew to 122 people.
A seven-minute fireworks display will light up the sky in Sydney Harbour but crowds may be restricted.
Currently, hospitality venues are allowed one-person-per-four-sqm down from one-per-two-sqm.
Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert told John Stanley there’s a lot of uncertainty around how NYE will be celebrated.
“We certainly would welcome any easing of any restrictions into new years.”
