‘Uncertain times’ for Broncos players left in the dark by Seibold exit

Brisbane Broncos great Darius Boyd has spoken about reports head coach Anthony Seibold will depart the club as early as tomorrow.

It’s been reported by news outlets today Seibold has accepted a severance package from the club.

Speaking to Deborah Knight, Boyd said players hadn’t been told either way.

“It’s uncertain times at our club at the moment,” he said.

“Day after day for us, we haven’t heard anything from the club at the moment, just playing it by ear I guess.”

He said there had been “ups and downs” on and off the field, but it was a young team and he there was a bright future for the club.

Boyd spoke about his new memoir, Battling the Blues, where he talks candidly about his mental health battles, and his “darkest moment”.

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website