UK Professor admits ‘very difficult’ to see alternative to NSW lockdown

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Paul Hunter
Article image for UK Professor admits ‘very difficult’ to see alternative to NSW lockdown

A UK medical expert says Australia can start moving away from counting COVID case numbers once the 80 per cent vaccination threshold is met.

UK Professor in Medicine Paul Hunter told Ben Fordham Sydney is in a “very difficult position” as the lockdown continues.

“It’s very difficult to know what else you can do really.

“Once you’ve got to the point with about 80 per cent of your adult population immunised, that’s when you start seeing a significant downward pressure on cases.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsWorld
