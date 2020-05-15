REVEALED: Round 3 and 4 of the NRL

Rounds three and four of the resumed NRL season have been revealed, but no one knows yet where they’ll be played.

Round three will consist of:

Thursday May 28: 7.50pm – Brisbane v Parramatta

Friday May 29: 6pm – North Queensland v Gold Coast, 7.55pm – Sydney Roosters v South Sydney

Saturday May 30: 3pm – Warriors v St Geoge Illawarra, 5.30pm – Cronulla v Wests Tigers, 7.35pm – Melbourne v Canberra

Sunday May 31: 4.05pm – Penrith v Newcastle, 6.30pm – Manly v Cantebury

While round four will consist of:

Thursday June 4: 7.50pm – Brisbane v Sydney Roosters

Friday June 5: 6pm – Penrith v Warriors, 7.55pm – Melbourne v South Sydney

Saturday June 6: 5.30pm – Parramatta v Manly, 7.35pm – North Queensland v Cronulla

Sunday June 7: 4.05pm – Canberra v Newcastle, 6.30pm – Gold Coast v Wests Tigers

Monday June 8: 4.05pm – Canterbury v St George Illawarra

Interim CEO Andrew Abdo told James Willis the main reason for only announcing the first fortnight of the resumed Premiership is to keep fans excited.

“We wanted to provide some certainty for everyone … it was important for us to provide the two weeks’ notice.

“We’re still obviously working through some complexities around the full draw … and we didn’t want to hold up the anticipation.”

Biosecurity and logistics continue to prove a challenge for the NRL as they struggle to lock in venues.

Mr Abdo said “it’s likely” only two or three in NSW will fit the bill, and venues in Queensland and Victoria are also being considered.

Image: Nine News