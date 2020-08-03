2GB
Two more teenagers charged over brutal stabbing that left man without eye

2 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Gavin Wood

Two more teenagers have been charged after a man lost his eye in a brutal attack. 

On Friday night a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the face in Pyrmont after reportedly being assaulted by a group of at least seven males.

He was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in an induced coma receiving treatment to significant facial injuries.

Police arrested and charged three teenagers on Saturday, aged 15, 17 and 18, over the attack.

Two more 15-year-old boys have been arrested.

Police will allege one of the boys were involved in a social media group chat after the incident and allegedly threatened another boys life.

He wasn’t involved in the assault on the man at Pyrmont.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Wood revealed to Ben Fordham the group weren’t known to the man.

“There’s people in the peripheral that know about this and they need to come forward as well.”

Image: Getty

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
