20-year Sydney Olympics mystery solved

Today marks 20 years since the opening ceremony of the Sydney Olympics.

Australians watching on would remember the cauldron getting stuck for almost four minutes on its way to the top of the stadium.

Listener Brian told Ben his company was tasked with designing the Olympic Flame.

He’s shared with the 2GB audience the story behind the heart-stopping moment.

“No one in the government seems to know, no one’s ever asked us what happened, but that is the fact.”

Nikki Webster caught up with Ben Fordham, reminiscing about the performance that shot her to stardom at the age of 13.

She said her appearance was shrouded in secrecy, one she even kept from her parents.

“I feel like it was only yesterday.”

Former NSW premier Bob Carr told Ben the Games “unified” Australians.

“We had state governments collapse, bankruptcy and debt, state banks failed, the dollar was about 50 cents.

“We were a bit nervous of the country’s capacity to deliver the biggest peacetime event the world sees and I think that’s why the success was so very important for us.

“It showed the world we could do it.”

