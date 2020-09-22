Twitter’s ‘racist’ algorithm sparks debate over ethical technology

Twitter has been forced to apologise and commit to improving its photo recognition algorithm following accusations of racism.

The company attracted outrage after users posted images which appeared to automatically crop around white faces, rather than black ones.

Responsible Technology Australia executive director Chris Cooper is raising the alarm about the ways in which Australians are being manipulated by social media.

He told Deborah Knight racially and gender-biased algorithms are “really problematic”, and endemic across platforms.

“It happens because of the way these products are designed, and ultimately the complete lack of oversight.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty