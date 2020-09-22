2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Twitter’s ‘racist’ algorithm sparks debate over ethical technology

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
EthicsResponsible Technology AustraliaSocial MediaTwitter

Twitter has been forced to apologise and commit to improving its photo recognition algorithm following accusations of racism.

The company attracted outrage after users posted images which appeared to automatically crop around white faces, rather than black ones.

Responsible Technology Australia executive director Chris Cooper is raising the alarm about the ways in which Australians are being manipulated by social media.

He told Deborah Knight racially and gender-biased algorithms are “really problematic”, and endemic across platforms.

“It happens because of the way these products are designed, and ultimately the complete lack of oversight.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
LifestyleNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873