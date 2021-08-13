‘Try before you buy’: Foster a greyhound in lockdown

You can now foster a greyhound for as little as two weeks to see if owning a dog is right for you.

Greyhounds as Pets NSW has shortened their usual fostering period from six weeks to two in order to accommodate people in lockdown.

Veterinarian and Greyhounds as Pets NSW General Manager Dr Alicia Fuller told Deborah they’ve been running the 14-day foster experience for four weeks now.

“We’ve had several people already that have extended the foster care period.”

