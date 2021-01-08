Trump officially concedes, calls for calm

Donald Trump has officially conceded loss of the 2020 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.

“Serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime.

“Our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Mr Trump called for “tempers to be cooled and calm restored” and claimed his contestation of results was to “ensure integrity of the vote”.

“I was fighting to defend American democracy.”