Trump adviser ‘confident’ he will be re-elected as US President

A political strategist and adviser to Donald Trump has sensationally claimed he will be re-elected as US President.

Those in the Trump campaign have been running with claims of widespread voter fraud, but no evidence has been found.

Joe Biden has claimed victory in the election, and has been called the President-elect.

Campaign advisor Jason Meister told Jim Wilson a number of lawsuits were filed today.

“The integrity of our elections [is] what’s at stake: President Trump understands this is bigger than him just winning an election.

“This is about the integrity of our elections going forward, which is the bedrock of our constitutional republic.

“I am confident President Trump will be re-elected, and will be re-elected as the 46th president of the United States of America.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News