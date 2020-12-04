‘True heroes’ honour Jim Wilson with medals of gratitude

Jim Wilson has shared his surprise at receiving his own commendation while hosting an awards event for emergency services personnel.

The Thursday night NSW Police function honoured police commanders, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, SES and Defence Forces.

“True heroes, and on the front line – especially this year – and to all of them we say thank you.”

Jim himself was “absolutely overwhelmed”, “proud and very humbled” to receive his own medals in thanks for his support of the police.

“To the Commissioner, you don’t know what these medals mean to me.”

Last night’s event complemented this morning’s attestation of the NSW Police Academy’s Class of 2020.

Police Academy Principal Chief Superintendent Rod Smith told Jim a “phenomenal” effort kept the training program running, allowing 1000 new recruits to join the force’s ranks amid a pandemic.

Click PLAY below to the full interview