2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘True bravery’: Humble hero saves man from burning car

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CAR CRASHNSW Ambulancerescue

A humble hero who saved a man from a fiery crash in the Hunter region has been praised by first responders for his courage.

Tim Brown jumped straight into action when he dragged a man from a burning car at Heatherbrae back in June.

“I saw the tail lights of a car … and the car hit driver’s side first into a telegraph pole, and it trapped the driver,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Immediately after it hit the power lines … the car started to burn under the driver’s side.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Paramedic Callum Brownlee said it was an intense scene to be confronted with.

“When we arrived, Tim was being assisted by the firies – he had copped quite a fair bit of smoke,” he said.

Paramedic Jamie Warhurst said it was remarkable.

“This is a prime example of true bravery,” she said.

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873