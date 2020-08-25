‘True bravery’: Humble hero saves man from burning car

A humble hero who saved a man from a fiery crash in the Hunter region has been praised by first responders for his courage.

Tim Brown jumped straight into action when he dragged a man from a burning car at Heatherbrae back in June.

“I saw the tail lights of a car … and the car hit driver’s side first into a telegraph pole, and it trapped the driver,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Immediately after it hit the power lines … the car started to burn under the driver’s side.”

Paramedic Callum Brownlee said it was an intense scene to be confronted with.

“When we arrived, Tim was being assisted by the firies – he had copped quite a fair bit of smoke,” he said.

Paramedic Jamie Warhurst said it was remarkable.

“This is a prime example of true bravery,” she said.

Image: Getty