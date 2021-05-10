2GB
WATCH | Trucks plaguing suburban Sydney streets

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BexleyM5 EastRichard Olsen
Article image for WATCH | Trucks plaguing suburban Sydney streets

Suburban residents in Sydney’s south are having massive trucks pass by their homes each day.

Trucks are avoiding a new toll on the M5 East and driving on previously quiet suburban roads in Bexley and Rockdale.

Bayside Council says an extra 7,500 trucks and cars a day are driving onto Forest Road alone to avoid the toll.

Local resident Nick told Ben Fordham he lives on Stony Creek Road and is struggling to sleep from the noise.

“It gets really loud at 5am … you can’t get used to that, you just can’t.

“It sounds like the apocalypse is coming.”

Press PLAY below to hear Nick’s plea

Below are recordings of the trucks driving past day and night.

Transport Workers’ Union State Secretary Richard Olsen told Ben Fordham the state government has forced truckies to the suburbs.

“We don’t want to be there … but the cost is not being shared equally.

“State government is sitting with Transurban, making these costs unrealistic for the transport industry to absorb.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
