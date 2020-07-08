Truckie caught allegedly smuggling contraband into NSW prison

A Corrective Services NSW employee has been charged after knives, tobacco and prescription medication were found in a vehicle in Sydney’s north-west.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit have been investigating reports of corrupt activity by a Corrective Services employee.

Police will allege the 37-year-old man, who is employed as a truck driver for Corrective Services NSW, trafficked contraband into the facility for financial benefits from the family members of inmates.

Police seized two large hunting knives, about 65g of tobacco, a mobile phone, prescription medication, $3000 cash, ammunition and cannabis in his possession.

He has been suspended by Corrective Services NSW and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Windsor Local Court on Thursday.

Image: NSW Police