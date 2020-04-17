2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Truck written-off after rollover on highway

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Truck Crash

Police are investigating how a truck loaded with overseas timber ended up on its side and as a complete write-off in Sydney’s west this morning.

Officers were called to Widemere Road and Prospect Highway at Wetherill Park around 9.30am this morning after the truck tipped on its side.

Truck03_600x400
Truck01_600x400
Truck02_600x400

 

Officers told Ray Hadley it was sheer luck there wasn’t a bus in the T-Way or other vehicles close by.

The driver has been taken to hospital, and inquiries are examining how the truck was being driven and what caused it to flip.

 

Images: Facebook/NSW Police Force

Ray Hadley
MotoringNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.