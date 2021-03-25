2GB
Troy Cassar-Daley shares his ‘way out of the darkness’

2 hours ago
In-studio performance
Article image for Troy Cassar-Daley shares his ‘way out of the darkness’

Acclaimed country musician Troy Cassar-Daley has released his first original album in five years, The World Today

“It was a way out of the darkness of COVID for me,” Troy told Ray Hadley.

“I have to say, if it wasn’t for [Sony Music boss] Denis Handlin mate, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

He explained that much of the record comes from an emotionally raw place, and draws on his family history as revealed to him on who do you think you are.

“The workload that I … put on myself, I didn’t even have time to write.

“What COVID did was break it down for me, and go you know what? It’s time to write a record.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Troy joined Ray live in the studio, performing from the new album its title track The World Today, and Back on Country.

Click PLAY below to watch the full performance

 

EntertainmentMusicRay's Juke Box
