Triple murderer reportedly wants taxpayer-funded sex change if granted parole

Triple murderer Reginald Arthurell is up for parole despite desperate pleas from the families of his victims.

Police were investigating claims the 75-year-old told another inmate of his plans to blow up NSW Police headquarters and kill the family of one of his victims.

The cross-dressing serial killer reportedly wants a taxpayer-funded sex change once he’s released from prison.

Victims advocate Howard Brown told Ben Fordham he should serve out the seven months left on his sentence.

“Releasing him so that they can supervise him is just a waste of time.

“He has no respect for any conditions and so that’s why we say he shouldn’t be released and be placed on a continuing detention order when his sentence expires.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview