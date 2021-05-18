2GB
Treasurer’s assurance for over 50s struggling to find work

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer’s assurance for over 50s struggling to find work

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is assuring older workers there are programs that can assist them in re-entering the workforce.

The government’s restart program is designed to help to employ mature workers with is a financial incentive of up to $10,000 for businesses to hire and retain mature age employees who are 50 years of age and over.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham thousands have found work through the program.

 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

