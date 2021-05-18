Treasurer’s assurance for over 50s struggling to find work

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is assuring older workers there are programs that can assist them in re-entering the workforce.

The government’s restart program is designed to help to employ mature workers with is a financial incentive of up to $10,000 for businesses to hire and retain mature age employees who are 50 years of age and over.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham thousands have found work through the program.

