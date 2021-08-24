2GB
Treasurer urges states to uphold national reopening plan

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Josh Frydenberg
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is echoing the Prime Minister’s calls for the premiers to uphold the national plan out of lockdowns.

The Queensland and Western Australian premiers have indicated they would keep borders closed and continue to consider lockdowns even once 80 per cent of eligible Australians are vaccinated.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham all states “need to stick to the plan” because COVID cannot be eliminated.

“If we don’t open up at 70 and 80 per cent [vaccinations] then when do we open up?

“When can business reopen? When can we attend weddings and funerals of loved ones? When can out kids go back to school and when can we travel freely across our own country?

“This is why we need to give people hope and the plan agreed to by national cabinet does give people hope.”

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
