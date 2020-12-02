Treasurer says long road ahead despite ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg the economic figures are encouraging but it’s vital to keep the momentum going.

Australia is among the first countries in the world to move out of its COVID-induced recession with the economy growing 3.3 per cent in the three months to September.

But Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham, “There is still a long, hard, road ahead.”

“What we saw yesterday was light at the end of the tunnel.”

