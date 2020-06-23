Treasurer says AAA credit rating ‘vote of confidence’ in our economy
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is pleased with Australia maintaining it’s triple-A credit rating.
Australia is one of just 10 countries to retain its AAA credit rating through the global recession.
Moody’s Investors Service is predicting the economy will produce positive growth next year.
“I think this is a vote of confidence in Australia’s economy,” Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham.
“Because we have a triple-A credit rating that reduces the cost of borrowing, not just for the federal government but also for state governments and private lenders like banks.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview