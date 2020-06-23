2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Treasurer says AAA credit rating ‘..

Treasurer says AAA credit rating ‘vote of confidence’ in our economy

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is pleased with Australia maintaining it’s triple-A credit rating.

Australia is one of just 10 countries to retain its AAA credit rating through the global recession.

Moody’s Investors Service is predicting the economy will produce positive growth next year.

“I think this is a vote of confidence in Australia’s economy,” Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham.

“Because we have a triple-A credit rating that reduces the cost of borrowing, not just for the federal government but also for state governments and private lenders like banks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873