Treasurer responds to China’s extraordinary list of grievances with Australia

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has responded to the latest escalation in tensions with China.

The Chinese Communist Party has deliberately leaked a document with 14 complaints about the Australian government to the media.

The list of grievances includes: “outrageous condemnation of the governing party of China by MPs”, banning Huawei from the 5G network, calling for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and “thinly veiled allegations against China on cyber attacks without any evidence”.

“Australia’s national interests are non-negotiable.

“China is an incredibly important economic partner for Australia. We want that relationship to continue, but at the same time we’re being clear and consistent about advocating and standing up for Australia’s national interest.”

