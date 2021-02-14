2GB
Treasurer pleased with drop in JobKeeper figures ahead of scheme’s end

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer pleased with drop in JobKeeper figures ahead of scheme’s end

More than two million people are no longer relying on JobKeeper, as the federal government prepares to end the supplement.

New figures show about 1.5 million people are still relying on JobKeeper, but the number of workers dependant on it has dropped 56 per cent.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham the “numbers are very encouraging”.

“JobKeeper needs to end in March.

“Every dollar that we spend on this program is a borrowed dollar.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
