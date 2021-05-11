Treasurer explains Budget’s ‘cautious and conservative’ border timeline

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has explained the assumptions about international travel behind his 2021 Budget.

The 2021-22 Federal Budget forecasts are predicated on the international borders reopening mid-2022, and COVID-19 vaccination available to “all those who want it” by the end of this year.

Mr Frydenberg told Brooke Corte the timeline is “cautious and conservative” and “gradual”, given the global outlook.

“It’s not a policy decision, it’s an assumption … borders will be determined by the medical advice.”

