Treasurer defends Linda Reynolds following ‘lying cow’ comment

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended parliamentary colleague Linda Reynolds after she reportedly slurred Brittany Higgins in front of staff.

Mr Frydenberg argued the Defence Minister did not explicitly confirm in her statement that she had used the phrase “lying cow”.

“At all times, as Linda said to the parliament … she has believed that she’s been acting in the best interests of Brittany Higgins,” he told Ben Fordham.

“I’m not going to add to that speculation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview