Treasurer confident end to JobKeeper could keep state borders open

5 hours ago
chris smith
Border closureJobKeeperJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer confident end to JobKeeper could keep state borders open

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is confident tourism support and the end of JobKeeper will prevent the premature closure of state borders.

Chris Smith questioned why the government didn’t tie half-price airfares to the condition borders remain open.

However, Mr Frydenberg told Chris the end of JobKeeper could incentivise states to keep the border open.

“State premiers will think twice about what they do around the borders because it’s been the federal government who has done the bulk of the heavy lifting to ensure that their communities are supported economically through this crisis.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
AustraliaNews
