Trauma Teddies: Vulnerable kids’ symbol of hope for three decades

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The Australian Red Cross has marked 30 years of delivering ‘trauma teddies’ to vulnerable kids and the elderly in hospitals and in the wake of natural disasters.

Prolific teddy-knitter Liz Cater has been volunteering her time and yarn to the program for at least seven years, and told Jim Wilson she couldn’t think of a better way to use her skills.

After the devastating 2013 bushfires, she delivered teddies to two boys whose home had been decimated.

“They were primary school aged, I thought ‘well they probably don’t want teddies, and think they’re too old for them’, but they were so keen!

“Five years later [they] still have them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

