Transport Minister refuses to cave to mandatory mask demands

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew Constance

The Transport Minister says masks will not be mandated on public transport despite the threat of a 48-hour strike by Sydney bus drivers.

More than 2000 bus drivers are expected to walk off the job next week, demanding immediate action on mandatory masks on public transport.

The strike would impact State Transit Authority bus regions 7 (north western suburbs), region 8 (northern beaches) and region 9 (eastern suburbs).

Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham there is no health advice to mandate masks after meeting with the union yesterday.

“I think there’s no need for a strike, it’s just going to inconvenience 170,000 commuters.

“The union didn’t want to have a situation where people would be fined … which is what mandating means.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
