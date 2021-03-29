2GB
Transport Minister defends against speed camera outrage with ‘little-known fact’

4 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
Andrew ConstanceROADSSPEED CAMERAS
Article image for Transport Minister defends against speed camera outrage with ‘little-known fact’

Motorists have been left furious by revelations NSW’s speed cameras have raked in a year’s worth of fines in just one month.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance vehemently denied accusations of revenue raising following the removal of warning signs.

He told Clinton Maynard safety measures have saved 1400 lives in the last decade, and deferred to expert advice regarding the removal of signage.

“I was presented with evidence as a state’s roads minister, which said I could save up to 43 lives … what was I to do? Ignore that? I couldn’t.

“If you don’t speed, then you don’t pay a fine.

“This is another little-known fact: the fines don’t go to Treasury and the consolidated fund … [they] go into the road safety fund.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

NewsNSW
