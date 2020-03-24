Transport for NSW defer requirements for older drivers

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) have confirmed older Australians will be able to renew their driver’s license without risking coronavirus exposure by taking eye exams.

In a statement, the statutory authority says “to ease the burden on the health system and protect vulnerable people, Transport for NSW has deferred the need for drivers over 75 to take a medical review to confirm they’re fit to drive.”

The provision will last for 12 months, and only applies to drivers identified as ‘low risk’.

“We know the elderly are highly affected by this virus and we want to get ahead of the game to ensure they are not making unnecessary trips where they could potentially be exposed to the virus,” says TfNSW Secretary Rodd Staples.

Image: 123rf/dolgachov