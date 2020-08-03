Trans-Tasman bubble delayed as Australia fights COVID-19

Hopes of the Trans-Tasman bubble have been slashed as Australia works to fight off a second wave of coronavirus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Australia will need to go 28 days without community transmission before the Trans-Tasman bubble goes ahead.

Ms Ardern admitted, “it will be on the back burner for several months.”

Former NZ foreign affairs minister Gerry Brownlee told Ben Fordham it’s very disappointing.

“There’s a huge acceptance here of the lockdown.

“But a lot of New Zealanders have connections in Australia and a lot of Australians have connections in New Zealand.

“For our two countries to be as isolated as they are at the moment … is a little bit concerning.”

