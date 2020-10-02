Trans-Tasman bubble announcement welcomed by tourism industry

A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has taken the first step forward with the announcement Kiwis will be allowed to fly in and out quarantine-free.

From October 16, New Zealanders will be able to enter NSW and the Northern Territory without quarantining for 14 days.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said “South Australia stands ready to participate as well … they will probably … be the next cab off the ranks.”

Australians are not yet permitted to travel to New Zealand.

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway told Deborah Knight it’s good news, despite the announcement’s “prescriptive” nature.

“I think what’s really important is now there’s a genuine belief that we can start to create safe travel bubbles and get things moving.

“The only question we have around this is we’ve got to have an open domestic Australian market.”

Image: Getty