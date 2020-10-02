2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trans-Tasman bubble announcement welcomed by tourism industry

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Michael McCormackNew ZealandSimon WestawayTOURISMTrans-Tasman bubble

A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has taken the first step forward with the announcement Kiwis will be allowed to fly in and out quarantine-free.

From October 16, New Zealanders will be able to enter NSW and the Northern Territory without quarantining for 14 days.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said “South Australia stands ready to participate as well … they will probably … be the next cab off the ranks.”

Australians are not yet permitted to travel to New Zealand.

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway told Deborah Knight it’s good news, despite the announcement’s “prescriptive” nature.

“I think what’s really important is now there’s a genuine belief that we can start to create safe travel bubbles and get things moving.

“The only question we have around this is we’ve got to have an open domestic Australian market.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsTravelWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873