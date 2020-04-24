Train station staff punched and spat on by teens claiming to have COVID-19

Three staff members were attacked, punched and spat on by two teenagers claiming to be COVID-19-positive at a Western Sydney train station yesterday.

About 1pm on Thursday a teenage woman entered Blacktown station while smoking a cigarette.

A male member of staff approached to tell her that smoking is not allowed on the concourse, before the female spat onto the man’s face, stating “I have COVID” before walking through the ticket barrier.

At the same time, a male ran over to the scene, coughing and spitting in the staff member’s face and punching him in the neck and back of the head multiple times.

A second and third staff member attempted to intervene and were also attacked and injured.

Police are appealing for information from the public, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

The female is described as being Caucasian in appearance, aged 15-17, 157cm tall, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ t-shirt with ‘Just do it’ emblazoned in red and white on the front, long black pants and black shoes.

The Caucasian male is believed to be aged 15-17, 155cm tall, with a black moustache. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, a white Nautica branded t-shirt with a red and black logo, long dark pants and black shoes.

