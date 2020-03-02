2GB
Traffic to choke Sydney as new airport expected to open with no rail line

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Chris Minns

Sydney’s second airport at Badgerys Creek could open with no train line as drought, bushfires and coronavirus put a strain on the state’s budget.

Western Sydney (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is supposed to have a rail link running from St Mary’s to Badgery’s Creek but that is now likely to be delayed by three years.

The $8-billion rail line was expected to open in 2026, along with the airport, but NSW Labor claims that’s now unlikely.

Shadow Minister for Transport Chris Minns tells Ray Hadley it will put a strain on current infrastructure.

“It will be encouraging people to come from overseas, or interstate, and they’ll be dumped in the middle of western Sydney, half an hour from the closest train station.

“It’s going to absolutely kill western Sydney roads, the M5, the M7, the M4, will be clogged worse than they are today.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
