Tradie charged with faking COVID sickie

A tradie has been charged with fraud after allegedly pretending to have COVID-19 to avoid going to work.

Ben Fordham has revealed the 23-year-old West Wollongong man allegedly sent a text message to his employer, stating he had contracted COVID-19 and was unable to go to work in Newcastle.

His co-workers were stood down and self-isolated while awaiting their test results, and several locations near the shopping centre worksite required deep cleaning.

Later that day, the tradie allegedly sent another text saying his second test returned a negative result.

However, following NSW Health inquiries it was confirmed the man never received a positive test result.

Wollongong Police District Commander Acting Superintendent Brad Ainsworth told Ben Fordham the man admitted to the crime.

“NSW Health … put the acid on him straight away and he just folded.

“I believe, quite amazingly, his boss is quite understanding and potentially forgiving of him.”

He has been granted bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court in September.

Image: Getty