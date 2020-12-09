2GB
Trade Minister won’t support One Nation’s call to snub Chinese investment

31 mins ago
Ben Fordham
SIMON BIRMINGHAM
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has denied he would support a stop to Chinese investment in Australia.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is calling to put Chinese investment on hold as the trade war continues.

Mr Birmingham told Ben Fordham he expects he would vote against the motion.

“We consider any instance of foreign investment, regardless of the country, as to whether it is in Australia’s national interest.

“It is worth remembering China … are far from our largest foreign investor.

“The United States is our largest. The United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, all sit above China in terms of the scale of foreign investment into Australia.”

