Trade Minister rejects China’s claims of racism in Australia

Australia’s trade minister is rejecting China’s claims of racism after it warned thousands of Chinese students not to travel to Australia for study.

China’s ministry of education warned students of “multiple incidents of discrimination targeting those of Asian descent” in Australia.

It echoes a similar message issued by Beijing, warning tourists to reconsider visiting Australia.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Ben Fordham he rejects claims racism is on the rise in Australian universities.

“Where racism occurs it is condemned.

“We widely report on statistics that are collected around these manners.

“Students in Australia from overseas continue to report that they choose Australia as a study destination, not only because of our high-quality education standards, but also because of the safety and security Australia offers them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview