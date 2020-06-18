2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Trade Minister refuses to place..

Trade Minister refuses to place tariffs on China despite waiting by the phone

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ChinaSIMON BIRMINGHAMTrade War

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has denied calls to place further import tariffs on Chinese products, fearing a trade war escalation.

Despite demands for retaliation from NSW Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Mr Birmingham told Deborah Knight he isn’t interested in getting into a “tit-for-tat” with China.

“I don’t think that’s a particularly helpful idea.

“In the end, what we don’t want to do is create some sort of ongoing trade war.

“We have a trade agreement with China that has yielded benefits for Australians … we have a significant trade surplus.

“We want to make sure we continue to have a relationship that looks to the more positive areas where it is mutually beneficial.”

However, Chinese officials are still refusing to answer the Trade Minister’s phone calls, he confirmed.

“The ball sits in their court.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873