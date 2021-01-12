2GB
Tourism ‘won’t survive’ without restoration of ‘shot’ confidence

33 mins ago
Luke Grant
AustraliaBorder closurecovid-19TOURISM
Article image for Tourism ‘won’t survive’ without restoration of ‘shot’ confidence

The tourism industry is suffering a lack of confidence in potential travellers after a year of border closures have derailed holidays and plans.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Luke Grant the industry needs “a bit of uniformity” between state governments on outbreak responses.

“We can’t recover if international borders don’t open sometime soon and we won’t survive unless we sort out these issues around domestic borders closing at the drop of a hat.

“Poor travellers, they’ve got no idea nine times out of ten!

“Their confidence is shot in terms of booking a holiday.”

Image: Getty

Image: Getty

