‘Tough but fair’: NRL CEO confident in no-fault stand down amid de Belin verdict

5 hours ago
Following a hung jury on five sexual assault charges, the Dragons’ Jack de Belin will remain stood down by the NRL under their no-fault policy until at least May 28.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed if the Director of Public Prosecutions chooses not to pursue a third trial, “he’ll be free to play”.

Mr Abdo was confident the policy will stand and not face a further legal challenge from de Belin.

“It’s a tough but a fair rule, but it’s one that’s been affirmed by the Federal Court.

“This rule is there for the right reasons, it’s there to protect the game.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images, Nine News

