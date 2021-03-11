‘Totally fake news’: Matt Kean promises toasty winters will stay

The NSW Energy and Environment Minister has been forced to defend his Clean Air Strategy after a draft paper was leaked to the Daily Telegraph.

Matt Kean told Jim Wilson a government ban on wood-burning fireplaces is “totally fake news”.

He gave assurances the government will offer people incentives to upgrade their fireplaces and cars, rather than banning polluting products outright.

“Let me tell you now … you’ll still be able to snuggle up in your fluffy slippers and matching flannel jammies, sipping hot cocoa in front of the fire this winter.”

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns suggested Mr Kean is becoming “unAustralian” in his policy proposals.

“In all seriousness, I think that the climate challenge is very important … [but] we’ve got to be careful.

“Outlawing wood-fired barbeques or fireplaces is going to be a disaster, and obviously people will rebel against it.”

