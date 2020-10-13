Extinction Rebellion protester calls in after gluing herself to CBD building

Extinction Rebellion protesters have been charged after allegedly vandalising a building in Sydney’s CBD.

A man and four topless women attempted to glue themselves to the windows of the Independent Planning Commission while the remaining members of the group remained in the lobby.

They allegedly sprayed paint across windows.

Police say five people, a 31-year-old man, and four women aged between 29 and 70, refused to leave and officers helped remove them from the window.

They were arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Protester Anthea called in and told Ben Fordham she was one of the activists who glued themselves to the windows.

“The lengths that one will go to when we’re in a climate emergency … I would do it again.

