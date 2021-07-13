‘Too little, too late, too few’: Business community reacts to support package

A business support package worth up to a billion dollars per fortnight will see employers receive up to $10,000 per week.

Business with a turnover of up to $50 million annually will be eligible to receive 40 per cent of their payroll from the state and federal governments.

Small Business Australia Executive Director Bill Lang told Jim Wilson “it’s a positive start”, but was critical of the government’s slowness to act.

“One of the disappointing things about it all, Jim, is that we’re 16 months into the pandemic now; we’d much prefer to see these things announced immediately upon … things like lockdowns.

“There’s no question it’ll be too little, too late, for too few.”

Senior Labor MP and Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek told Jim the assistance is welcome, but would’ve been better had it been targeted at retaining workers, à la JobKeeper.

“It kept that connection between employees and the business that they were working for: we don’t want to see people let go at a time like this.”

Owner of pub group Laundy Hotels Craig Laundy said the announcement “struck a good balance” between supporting businesses and workers.

“It allows business to … reopen the doors whenever lockdown ends.”

