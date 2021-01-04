2GB
‘Too little too late’: Council at odds over small business relief

11 hours ago
Chris Smith
A spat has broken out in the Northern Beaches Council over efforts to bring financial relief to struggling businesses.

Councillor Rory Amon told Chris Smith the council could introduce immediate measures to drive up visitation, including free parking and public transport and waiving of outdoor dining fees.

However, the Mayor has refused to meet earlier than the end of January.

“That will be too little, too late.

“Council needs to do what it can: this is not a time, Chris, for political point-scoring by different levels of government, this is a time for action.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan denied “making it political”, and argued the case against Cr Amon’s suggestions.

“This is about what businesses really need, and that’s cash … they want to talk to federal and state governments.

“Our response from the business community has been overwhelmingly positive in what we’ve done to support them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

